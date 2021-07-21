Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey creates friendly competition with ‘100 for Heart Challenge’

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey invites northern New Jersey residents to take the “100 for Heart Challenge” by completing 100 miles of movement through Aug. 31.

Whether participants join as an individual or a team, this GSHNJ challenge is open to everyone in the community. And besides improving health and reconnecting with friends and family, the challenge raises money for local Girl Scouts.

Participants are encouraged to get creative. Invite friends, family and social networks to join. Do an activity individually or as a team, a little each day, or take a few hours on the weekend.

Registration is free to all participants. If registering as a team, be sure to appoint a team captain who can receive communications from GSHNJ. Upon registration, participants will receive a Champion website page, where they can generate strong online support, share their journey with friends and family, and upload pictures, videos and stories of their summer journey.

Individuals and teams are eligible for prizes at the end of the challenge.

“You don’t need to be a Girl Scout to participate; the 100 for Heart Challenge is for everyone to reconnect and get moving again,” GSHNJ CEO Natasha Hemmings said. “Together we can stay healthy, connect with one another and have a positive impact on our communities.”

Donations raised through the challenge will support girls through council-run programs and opportunities unique to GSHNJ.

For more information and to register, visit https://100forHeart.givesmart.com.