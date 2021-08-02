Essex County to receive $9.8M in state funding for infrastructure improvements

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti announced July 30 the release of $161.25 million in fiscal year 2022 County Aid to help make infrastructure improvements on the local level. The program, which is funded through the New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund, will give $9,801,233 to Essex County.

“Providing state funding to county governments so they can keep their transportation infrastructure in a state of good repair is of the highest importance,” Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “County Aid provides millions of dollars to help improve roads and bridges without burdening local property taxpayers.”

The state’s 21 counties will share a total of $161.25 million through the County Aid program, which helps maintain roads and bridges under county jurisdiction in a state of good repair for the thousands of motorists that count on them each day.

County Aid funds are apportioned based on population and road mileage in each county, and each county selects the projects that receive funding. Counties are required to submit eligible projects, identified in the county’s annual Transportation Program, to NJDOT for approval. Projects may be improvements to public roads and bridges under county jurisdiction, or other transportation-related work.