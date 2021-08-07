Mental Health Association of NJ offers online support, skills groups

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — The Mental Health Association in New Jersey is providing a new virtual wellness center that offers no-cost groups and workshops statewide to individuals interested in day-to-day wellness, support for substance use disorder and strategies for improving mental health.

Called United by Wellness, the center can be accessed online or by call-in. More than 45 groups and workshops are offered daily, including weekends. Among the variety of groups are groups focusing on healthy habits, meditation, LGBTQ, young adult, anxiety and depression support, grief and COVID, feeling overwhelmed, virtual job interviews, peer support career information, and grief and recovery.

Groups are organized into four “communities” for like-minded people with similar goals, but participants are not limited to a specific track. The communities are general well-being; coping skills; co-occurring mental health and substance use; and a community for those with a disorder who are seeking employment. Staff providing services are culturally diverse certified peer specialists, including some who are bilingual and facilitating groups in Spanish.

The Mental Health Association in New Jersey had been offering in-person meetings at satellite offices around the state, but during the pandemic all meetings were transitioned to online. That enabled interested participants from every county to access meetings. During COVID, the number of people attending online groups more than doubled, according to leadership at the nonprofit organization; the organization attributes this to increased need, ease of access, and reduced barriers related to transportation and childcare.

For more information about United by Wellness, call 609 652-3800, ext. 303, or visit www.mhaac.info/ubw.