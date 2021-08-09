Judiciary employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19

TRENTON, NJ — The New Jersey Judiciary is requiring all staff and state court judges either to provide proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or to submit results of a weekly COVID-19 test, according to an Aug. 6 press release from the Judiciary.

The new policy is being implemented to support a safe workplace for all members of the Judiciary and all court users amid worsening COVID-19 trends in New Jersey and across the nation, said Judge Glenn A. Grant, acting administrative director of the courts.

The Judiciary will maintain the confidentiality of all vaccination and testing records.