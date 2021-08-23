County clerk warns of passport scams

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Clerk Christopher J. Durkin recently warned residents to be wary of scams related to passports.

“Due to the COVID-19 crisis and the current delay in passport services, it has been brought to my attention that there are multiple online scams that are using these unprecedented times as an opportunity to take advantage of the public by charging for passport consulting services and promising same-day passport services for additional fees,” Durkin said. “It is of the greatest importance to me as the clerk of the great county of Essex to ensure that the needs, concerns and safety of all of our residents is a top priority.”

Be advised that neither the U.S. State Department nor the Essex County Clerk’s Office charges for any passport consulting services. Currently, the only way to get a same-day passport is by contacting the U.S. State Department at 877-487-2778.

In addition, The Essex County Clerk’s Office is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for expedited and routine passport services by appointment only. Contact the office at any time with questions regarding passport services or to make an appointment at 973-621-4914 or visit www.essexclerk.com.