Essex County New Jersey Republican Women prepares for centennial dinner

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — From left, Essex County New Jersey Republican Women centennial event co-chairpersons Carol Vasquez of Montclair, Carol Gallentine of Roseland and Janet Mangano of Short Hills prepare invitations to be mailed for the organization’s 100th anniversary, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 16, at Hanover Manor in East Hanover, in conjunction with the group’s annual Constitution Day Dinner. To join in the celebration, visit www.ecnjrw.wordpress.com/ or email ecnjrw@gmail.com. Men are welcome, too.