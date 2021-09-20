ECCF task force to meet to discuss health programming

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex County Correctional Facility Civilian Task Force will host a public meeting on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to noon to discuss health programming at the facility. The meeting will take place at the New Jersey Reentry Corporation, 936 Bergen St. in Newark.

The task force will be inviting health care providers from Essex County to share their ideas on how health programming at the Essex County Correctional Facility can be improved. Health care providers who are interested in participating may contact the task force at JailTaskForce@admin.essexcountynj.org or complete the form at https://forms.gle/3xMrHU3xcyreHT9H8.

“We look forward to members of the health care field sharing their ideas on what could be done better to ensure that everyone housed in the Essex County Correctional Facility has access to first-class health care,” Task Force Chairperson and former Gov. Jim McGreevey said.

This is the sixth public meeting scheduled by the civilian task force. The previous five meetings focused on medical and mental health services provided at the ECCF; women’s health issues; treatment of substance use disorders; the experiences shared by former residents of the facility, their family members or representatives; and grievance procedures.

Those wishing to contact the civilian task force, submit a complaint or request more information about the public meeting should email to JailTaskForce@admin.essexcountynj.org or call 973-877-8037. For more information about the task force, visit www.essexcountynj.org/corrections/ and click on the link for the “Civilian Task Force.”