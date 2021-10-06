‘Gardens Aglow’ returns to Presby Gardens in Montclair

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. and the citizens committee of the Presby Memorial Iris Gardens invite the public to view an elaborate display of carved botanical, floral and Halloween-themed pumpkins created by students at “Gardens Aglow” on Friday, Oct. 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Presby Memorial Iris Gardens, 474 Upper Mountain Ave. in Montclair.

“The county of Essex is proud to showcase the Presby Memorial Iris Gardens during the autumn season. I invite you to visit the gardens and this unique and colorful jack-o’-lantern display. Then, enjoy a glass of cider at sunset while watching the gardens glow,” DiVincenzo said.

Area high schools have been invited to demonstrate and showcase their creativity and carve pumpkins for the event. All jack-o’-lanterns will be lit with candles and lined around the flower beds to help illuminate the gardens. Seasonal refreshments will be available.

Admission is free. For information, call 973-268-3500.