‘Strut Your Mutt’ in Essex County this October

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County dog owners are invited to display their creativity and participate in Strut Your Mutt, Essex County’s annual canine halloween costume parade and contest. This year, three parades have been scheduled. Participation is free. The costume parades and contests will be held as follows:

Saturday, Oct. 23, with registration at 9 a.m. and the parade at 9:30 a.m. at Brookdale Dog Park on Grove Street in Montclair.

Saturday, Oct. 23, with registration at 1 p.m. and the parade at 1:30 p.m. at Grover Cleveland Park at Brookside Avenue and Runnymede Road in Caldwell and Essex Fells.

Sunday, Oct. 24, with registration at 10:30 a.m. and the parade at 11 a.m. at Branch Brook Dog Park on Heller Parkway in Newark.

The rain date for all parades is Saturday, Oct. 30.

“The Essex County dog parks have become popular places for dog owners to bring their faithful companions. In turn, the canine costume parades are growing into a favorite Halloween celebration for everyone to enjoy. Whether you own a dog or not, we invite you to come see creative costumes worn by dogs of all breeds,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said.

Strut Your Mutt is a free event. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places in a variety of categories. For more information, call 973-268-3500.