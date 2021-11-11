Essex County to hold two Thanksgiving emergency food distribution events

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County will present two Thanksgiving emergency food distribution events to help families negatively impacted by the coronavirus. There will be 1,500 frozen turkeys and boxes of nonperishable food distributed at each event. The program is meant to benefit families who have been forced out of work and are not able to afford food.

The first event will be Thursday, Nov. 18, at 9 a.m. at the Codey Arena, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange. The second event will be Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 9 a.m. at Branch Brook Park’s Cherry Blossom Welcome Center in Newark.

Residents driving to Codey Arena should use the western entrance to the parking lot that is across the street from the BP gas station. Left turns from Northfield Avenue into the parking lot will not be allowed. Residents waiting to enter the site should line up along Cherry Lane before turning right onto Northfield Avenue. Residents walking to the site should come to the eastern end of the commuter parking deck.

Residents driving to Branch Brook Park should enter the park via the Heller Parkway entrance or more southern entrances. Cars entering from Mill Street or other northern entrances will not be allowed to make a left turn into the Cherry Blossom Welcome Center parking lot. Residents walking to the site should come to a walkup location in the Cherry Blossom Welcome Center parking lot.

Residents will receive a frozen turkey and an emergency food box that contains food items served during a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Only one emergency food box will be placed into a vehicle’s trunk or given to each resident who walks to the site.

Residents walking to either site must wear a face mask and follow social-distancing guidelines. It is recommended that residents walking to the site bring a cart.

All residents, whether they are driving or walking, are asked not to arrive at the sites until 8 a.m. Buses will not be allowed to enter.