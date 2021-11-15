Two months into recovery, federal funding tops $518 million for New Jersey

TRENTON, NJ — In a little more than two months since President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in New Jersey for the remnants of Hurricane Ida, more than $518 million in federal funds have been provided to New Jersey residents to aid in their recovery, according to a Nov. 12 press release from FEMA.
“FEMA and our state and federal partners are committed to the recovery in New Jersey,” said Patrick Cornbill, FEMA’s federal coordinating officer for the New Jersey disaster recovery operation. “The funding will help communities, households and businesses here in the Garden State start their recovery off on the right foot. Survivors also have additional time, until Dec. 6, to apply for the assistance they need.”
Here’s a breakdown, by the numbers:
- Nearly $178 million in individual assistance program grants was provided to 35,388 homeowners and renters in Bergen, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Union and Warren counties. These grants help pay for uninsured and underinsured losses and storm-related damage, including: more than $163 million in FEMA housing grants to help pay for home repair, home replacement and rental assistance for temporary housing; and more than $14.6 million in other needs assistance grants to help pay for personal property replacement and other serious storm-related needs, such as moving and storage fees, and medical and dental expenses.
- The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved 3,845 long-term, low-interest disaster loans for a total of $180 million for New Jersey homeowners, renters, businesses of all sizes and nonprofit organizations to repair, rebuild or replace disaster-damaged physical property and to cover economic injury from the Sept. 1 storm.
- $160.8 million in claims have been paid to homeowners statewide insured by the National Flood Insurance Program. FEMA mitigation specialists have provided advice to 4,560 individuals on flood mitigation and insurance through FEMA’s outreach activities at local hardware stores and disaster recovery centers.
- FEMA has staffed and operated 16 disaster recovery centers and 11 mobile centers in each of the counties designated for individual assistance. At the centers, those in need can speak to representatives from FEMA and SBA to get answers to disaster assistance questions. Literature is available on repairs and rebuilding to make homes disaster resistant. The centers had 8,512 visits.
- FEMA has sent disaster assistance teams to storm-affected neighborhoods in all affected counties. These teams help residents register for assistance, identify and address immediate and emerging needs, and make referrals to other local, state and voluntary agencies for additional support. To date, the teams have visited 131,708 homes, interacted with 26,805 individuals and registered 4,211 households for FEMA’s individual assistance program.
COMMENTS