Two months into recovery, federal funding tops $518 million for New Jersey

TRENTON, NJ — In a little more than two months since President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in New Jersey for the remnants of Hurricane Ida, more than $518 million in federal funds have been provided to New Jersey residents to aid in their recovery, according to a Nov. 12 press release from FEMA.

“FEMA and our state and federal partners are committed to the recovery in New Jersey,” said Patrick Cornbill, FEMA’s federal coordinating officer for the New Jersey disaster recovery operation. “The funding will help communities, households and businesses here in the Garden State start their recovery off on the right foot. Survivors also have additional time, until Dec. 6, to apply for the assistance they need.”

Here’s a breakdown, by the numbers: