FEMA disaster recovery center in Essex County to close Dec. 4

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The FEMA disaster recovery center in Essex County will be closing permanently on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m. The Essex County site is located at the former Kmart at 235 Prospect Ave. in West Orange.

However, help will still be available. Many of the same services at the disaster recovery centers are also available by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. Callers who use a relay service should give FEMA the number for that service. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily. Multilingual operators are available. Residents can also visit DisasterAssistance.gov.

Federal disaster assistance for individuals and families can include money for rental assistance, essential home repairs, personal property losses, and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.