FEMA registration deadline extended to Jan. 5; FEMA center in Essex to remain open

TRENTON, NJ — New Jersey residents will have more time to register for assistance and visit FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers, according to a Dec. 3 press release from FEMA. The deadline for New Jersey homeowners and renters to apply for FEMA individual assistance for damage and losses from the remnants of Hurricane Ida has been extended to Jan. 5, 2022.

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Essex County will remain open until further notice, even though it was previously announced that the center would permanently close Dec. 4.

The extension provides more time for residents living in counties designated for individual assistance including Bergen, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Union and Warren to obtain assistance.

Federal disaster assistance for individuals and families can include money for rental assistance, essential home repairs, personal property losses, and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

The Essex County DRC is located at the former Kmart site, 235 Prospect Ave. in West Orange. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

To register for FEMA assistance, visit a DRC, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.