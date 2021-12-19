Sellinger sworn in as 62nd U.S. attorney for NJ

NEWARK, NJ — On Dec. 16, Philip R. Sellinger took the oath of office as U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey.

Sellinger was the co-managing partner of the New Jersey office of an international law firm, an office he founded in 2002. He previously served as co-chairperson of the firm’s Global Litigation Practice Group from 2013 to 2017. From 1984 to 2002, Sellinger worked at a New Jersey law firm, where he held several leadership positions, including co-chairperson of the firm’s litigation department and member of the firm’s management committee. Sellinger previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey from 1981 to 1984. He served as a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Anne E. Thompson for the District of New Jersey from 1979 to 1980.

Sellinger received his Juris Doctor from New York University School of Law in 1979 and his Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in 1976.

As the 62nd U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey, Sellinger is responsible for overseeing all federal criminal prosecutions and the litigation of all civil matters in New Jersey in which the federal government has an interest. Between the offices in Newark, Camden and Trenton, Sellinger supervises a staff of approximately 155 federal prosecutors and approximately 130 support personnel.