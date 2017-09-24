Rachel Coalition seeks volunteers

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Rachel Coalition, a partnership of eight Northern New Jersey organizations, working together to provide services and support programs for victims of domestic violence in Essex and Morris counties, is seeking volunteers for its highly respected Court Advocate Program. This 40-hour hands-on training program educates participants to assist domestic violence victims with emotional and administrative support as they await their restraining order hearing in Essex Family Court in Newark.

Training sessions begin Oct. 17 and will be held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No formal legal experience or education is required for this volunteer position. Volunteers will have an opportunity to observe family court proceedings. Volunteers who have already taken a 40-hour domestic violence training class can qualify for an abbreviated training. For further information on the court advocate program and to schedule an interview, contact Suzanne Groisser at sgroisser@jfsmetrowest.org.