Register your child for RAINBOWS

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Do you have or know of a child 5 to 12 years old who is grieving a loss from a life-altering crisis such as death, divorce, separation, abandonment or other painful family transition? The RAINBOWS support group program for children at the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women in Livingston can help. Registration is now open for the spring session, which begins Monday, March 5, from 6:20 to 7:30 p.m. It will meet once a week for 10 weeks with the help of Lisa Bayer, Cindy Charney and Anita Cohen, all from Livingston. The program is offered free of charge regardless of school enrollment, religious affiliation or town of residence.

Rainbows is an international nonprofit organization that provides peer support to encourage children to express their feelings, and assists children in handling their grieving and adjustment process; it is facilitated by caring, trained adults. It is not counseling or therapy. Children learn there are many others like them dealing with the trauma of loss. Currently, the program is in elementary schools, high schools, churches, synagogues, day care centers and Ys in 49 states and 16 foreign countries.

Anyone who is interested in this program and wants to register a child or has any questions should call NCJW/Essex Center for Women at 973-994-4994 or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org. A free, optional parent information session runs at the same time for those interested.