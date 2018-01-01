Senior men’s softball players sought

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Older than 49? Or 59? Or 69? The North Jersey Senior Men’s Softball League has openings to fit many ages and playing levels for its New Jersey teams.

Games are played on weekday evenings, Tuesday mornings and Saturday mornings. For info on evening teams, contact Tony Ciavatta at 973-520-8858 or janandtone@optimum.net. For Tuesday morning teams, contact Gene Stracco at 973-361-3271 or genestracco@optimum.net. For Saturday morning teams, contact Al Cheli at 973-543-6774 or alcheli52@gmail.com.

All applications for new players must be submitted by March 9. For more information, visit www.northjerseyseniormenssoftballleague.com