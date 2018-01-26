DiVincenzo elected secretary of NJTPA

By on No Comment

Photo Courtesy of Essex County
Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., right, was elected secretary of the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority’s board of trustees during its annual reorganization meeting on Jan. 22. At left is Union County Freeholder Angel Estrada, who was elected as chairman.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. was elected secretary of the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority’s board of trustees during its annual reorganization meeting on Monday, Jan. 22.

“The NJTPA plays an important role, overseeing the investment of billions of dollars in our region’s transportation infrastructure and virtually all projects are designed with safety as a top priority,” DiVincenzo said. “Just today, our board approved nearly $51 million for safety projects, including an allocation for improvements in Essex County. I look forward to continuing this vital work for on behalf of Essex County and our region.”

  ,

DiVincenzo elected secretary of NJTPA added by on
View all posts by Editor →

Or contact the author at :essexcty@thelocalsource.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.