DiVincenzo elected secretary of NJTPA

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. was elected secretary of the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority’s board of trustees during its annual reorganization meeting on Monday, Jan. 22.

“The NJTPA plays an important role, overseeing the investment of billions of dollars in our region’s transportation infrastructure and virtually all projects are designed with safety as a top priority,” DiVincenzo said. “Just today, our board approved nearly $51 million for safety projects, including an allocation for improvements in Essex County. I look forward to continuing this vital work for on behalf of Essex County and our region.”