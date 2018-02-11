Metro YMCA ranks in top 4 percent of U.S. nonprofits

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges for a seventh straight year received the top rating from the largest charity evaluator in the United States for its strong financial health and commitment to transparency and accountability.

“Only 4 percent of the charities we evaluate have received at least seven consecutive 4-star evaluations, indicating that Metro YMCAs of the Oranges outperforms most other charities in America,” Charity Navigator President and CEO Michael Thatcher wrote in a Feb. 1 letter. The designation “sets Metro YMCAs of the Oranges apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness.”

The Metro YMCA serves an estimated 30,000 people through its seven branches: the East Orange YMCA, Fairview Lake YMCA Camps, South Mountain YMCA, Sussex County YMCA, Wayne YMCA, West Essex YMCA and its newest branch, YMCA of Greater Bergen County.

“Our donors can be confident that the Metro YMCA uses their support prudently to carry out our mission of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, making communities stronger,” Metro YMCA President and CEO Richard K. Gorab said. “It’s an honor to again receive Charity Navigator’s top rating and be recognized for our careful stewardship of charitable donations.”

Charity Navigator evaluates the financial health, accountability and transparency of more than 8,000 organizations in the United States to help people decide which charities are worthy of their donations. Charity Navigator accepts no advertising or donations from the organizations it evaluates to ensure unbiased evaluations, and it doesn’t charge the public to access its data.