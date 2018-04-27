Degillio named new NJAW president

VOORHEES, NJ — American Water has named Deborah Degillio senior vice president of its Eastern Division and president of New Jersey American Water, effective May 1. Degillio replaces Robert MacLean, who was named president of American Water Enterprises, encompassing the company’s market-based businesses.

“I want thank and congratulate Deb and Rob on their new well-earned roles,” American Water President and CEO Susan Story said. “These organizational changes represent our commitment to developing leaders at American Water and promoting our internal talent.

“Deb did a great job leading our market-based business and we are so pleased to bring her leadership and expertise to our New Jersey operations. I am equally pleased to have Rob lead our market-based business, which is where he started his career at American Water,” she continued.

American Water’s chief operating officer Walter Lynch added, “I also want to thank Rob for leading our Eastern Division and New Jersey American Water and welcome Deb. She has a strong customer focus and a deep understanding of our regulated business, having started her career at American Water in our state subsidiaries. I know she will be a great fit for our teams in New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Virginia.”

Degillio has served as president of American Water Enterprises since 2016 and has more than 20 years of broad experience in the utility and energy sectors. Prior to her role as president of American Water Enterprises, Degillio served as vice president and treasurer for American Water.

Degillio joined American Water in 2007 and previously led teams focused on financial forecasting and analysis, business planning, and process improvement, and served on American Water Enterprises’ senior management team as the vice president of finance. She has also supported the regulated states of American Water in her past roles as director of financial planning and analysis and vice president of finance for the former Eastern Division.

Prior to joining American Water, Degillio held multiple roles that included serving the utilities industry through mergers and acquisitions, marketing plans, and projects focused on process change.

Degillio has a master of business administration from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, and a bachelor’s degree in math/statistics and finance from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse. She lives in New Jersey with her husband and two children.