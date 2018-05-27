SAGE offers spousal bereavement support

SUMMIT, NJ — SAGE Eldercare will offer a new, free, eight-week bereavement support group beginning June 5, for people age 60 and older who have lost a spouse in the last year.

The support group will be led by licensed clinical social worker Kathy Larkin, SAGE’s InfoCare manager.

“Adjusting to the loss of a spouse is a life-changing event and an ongoing process. During the first year, the world can feel like a different place to the one who is grieving. At this time, it can be helpful to be with others who are on a similar road to share concerns, coping strategies and fellowship as you move forward,” Larkin said.

The group will meet weekly on Tuesdays and will run June 5 through July 24 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at SAGE, 290 Broad St. in Summit. Pre-registration is required. To register, or for more information, call Kathy Larkin at 908 598-5509.