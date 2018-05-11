JFS to present ‘An Evening of Laughter’ on June 7

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Jewish Family Service of MetroWest will hold its annual “An Evening of Laughter” on Thursday, June 7, at Temple Beth Ahm Yisrael, 60 Temple Drive in Springfield. The program will benefit Jewish Family Service of MetroWest’s programs and services.

JFS MetroWest is honoring two couples for their outstanding partnership with JFS and Rachel Coalition: Nancy and Robert Eskow of Livingston, and Carrie and Jed Nussbaum of Short Hills. Both couples have generously volunteered their time and expertise over many years in a variety of capacities. Both the Eskows and Nussbaums are founding members of the JFS Major Gifts Society; Nancy Eskow is a JFS past president and member of the JFS Executive Committee; Carrie Nussbaum also serves on the JFS Executive Committee and is currently a co-chairwoman of Next Generation at JFS. In addition, all four lend their loyal support to numerous other vital community organizations.

The featured performer will be comedian John Heffron, who won the second season of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and is a regular on late-night comedy programs. Heffron will share an array of relatable experiences from childhood through life as a married father. Audiences of all ages relate to his enthusiastic, hard-won wisdom, recognizing how often the path to maturity is marked by universal triumphs and failures.

Visit www.jfsmetrowest.org to learn more about JFS MetroWest and to purchase tickets. Call Anita Millman at 973-765-9050 if you have any questions or need additional information.