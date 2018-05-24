Mylar balloons can cause fires and power outages

NEWARK, NJ — A little sparkle and glitz in your party decorations can help make that graduation or Memorial Day celebration memorable but keeping balloons away from power lines is essential to public safety. PSE&G reminds customers that proper handling and disposal of Mylar balloons prevents them from drifting into power lines and causing power outages.

The metallic coating on Mylar balloons conducts electricity. Because of this, when a Mylar balloon touches a power line or floats into substation equipment it can cause a short circuit. This contact can lead to downed wires, power outages, fires and possible injuries.

The safety of our customers is always PSE&G’s top priority. To reduce the risk of outages and injuries, customers should keep the following safety tips in mind: