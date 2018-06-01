Free Friday Flicks at Kip’s Castle

VERONA, NJ — Essex County invites families to come to Kip’s Castle Park for the Free Friday Flicks in June. Gates open at 7 p.m. and movies will be shown at dusk on the lawn at 22 Crestmont Ave., Verona. The public is encouraged to bring chairs or blankets on which to sit. Admission is free; refreshments will be for sale.

On Friday, June 8, the county will screen Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast.” Before the movie, Storybook Beauty will make an appearance at 7:30 p.m. The rain date will be Saturday, June 9.

On Friday, June 15, the county will screen Disney’s “Mary Poppins.” Before the movie, there will be a show by Great Scott! Magic Show starring Scott Drukker and his talking parrot, Thurston, at 7:30 p.m. The rain date will be Saturday, June 16.

For more information, call 973-433-7469.