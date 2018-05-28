PSE&G gains approval for 5-year improvement program

NEWARK, NJ — PSE&G is moving forward with the next phase of its Gas System Modernization Program, following the May 22 approval of a multi-party settlement by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities. Through GSMP II, PSE&G will invest $1.875 billion to continue the accelerated replacement of aging gas pipes, supporting a safe, clean and reliable gas system. The work, which will create some 3,200 jobs, entails replacing 875 miles of pipes and other gas infrastructure improvements through 2023.

“Providing quality service requires keeping an eye on the future. This acceleration enhances safety, helps protect the environment and saves customers money over the long run,” PSE&G President and COO David Daly said in a press release. “Our teams have already replaced hundreds of miles of aging gas infrastructure across the state, and with the approval of GSMP II, we can continue the momentum of our critical work to modernize our system, limit greenhouse gas emissions, maintain service reliability and create jobs and other economic benefits in New Jersey.”

In 2017, the BPU approved new rules that support longer-term infrastructure programs of up to five years. This agreement culminates 10 months of formal discovery, review and discussions, including public hearings before the BPU.