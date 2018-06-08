NJAW names new director of business development

VOORHEES, NJ — New Jersey American Water recently announced that Mary Campbell has been named director of business development. In this role, Campbell will lead the strategic growth plan for NJAW and the other three states in American Water’s Eastern Division, which include New York, Virginia and Maryland.

“Mary’s legal background and extensive experience in business development within the water utility industry make her an exceptional choice to lead our growth efforts,” said Deborah Degillio, president of New Jersey American Water and senior vice president of the Eastern Division of American Water. “I am confident she will be a valuable resource to the company and to our municipal and other utility partners as we seek to develop partnerships and solutions to address the country’s critical water and wastewater challenges.”

In her new role, Campbell will be responsible for working with municipalities and/or private water utilities to help provide solutions to their water and wastewater challenges. Campbell most recently served as the vice president of business development for Suez Management & Services in Paramus. Prior to that, she served in several capacities for United Water in Harrington Park, including senior corporate attorney; she was responsible for legal services related to water and wastewater operations, as well as municipal operations and maintenance contracts related to regulated operations.

Campbell has a bachelor of business administration degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck and a law degree from the New York Law School in New York.