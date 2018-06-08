County Prosecutors Association of NJ announces scholarship opportunities

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The County Prosecutors Association of New Jersey annually awards scholarships to college, graduate and law students. Each scholarship is a one-year grant in the amount of $3,500 paid directly to the recipient. Scholarship recipients from previous years are ineligible; all applicants must be New Jersey residents and demonstrate financial need.

To be eligible for the Oscar W. Rittenhouse Memorial Scholarship, an applicant must be accepted for admission into a law school and must have an interest in pursuing a career as a prosecutor. To be eligible for the Andrew K. Ruotolo Jr. Memorial Scholarship, an applicant must be accepted for admission into a law school or graduate school and must exhibit interest in and commitment to enhancing the rights and well-being of children through child advocacy programs. To be eligible for the Harris Y. Cotton Memorial Scholarship, an applicant must be accepted for admission into a law school and must have an interest in pursuing a career as a prosecutor with an emphasis in domestic violence and hate crime prosecutions. To be eligible for the John H. Stamler Memorial Scholarship, an applicant must be a sworn law enforcement officer seeking educational advancement on a college or graduate level to improve his or her effectiveness as a law enforcement officer.

Applications are available online at www.hcpo.org. The deadline for submission is Sept. 3; applicants will be notified of the committee’s decision in October.