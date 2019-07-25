New law expands Address Confidentiality Program

TRENTON, NJ — Seeking more safeguards for victims of stalking and sexual assault, a measure amending current state statute to include such individuals in the Address Confidentiality Program administered by the Division on Women in the Department of Children and Families was signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy on July 19.

The new law, A-1651/A-1861, is sponsored by Assembly Democrats Eliana Pintor-Marin, Pamela Lampitt, Nancy Pinkin and John McKeon and would also apply to any employee, volunteer, contractor, client or patient of a reproductive health service provider, or their family member.

The Address Confidentiality Program allows victims to establish an alternate mailing address and keep their actual address confidential. It forwards the participant’s mail to their actual address which remains confidential and available only to employees of the program and to law enforcement.

“When a stalker obtains the actual home address of the person they are harassing, it can become a nightmare for the individual being harassed,” said Pintor-Marin, who represents parts of Essex County. “A person’s home should be a safe haven, but when stalking is involved, such safety is not possible.”

“Unfortunately, there are people in our society who believe that it is their right to intimidate those who may not share their views,” said Lampitt, who represents parts of Burlington and Camden counties. “Yet having an opposing view does not give anyone the right to resort to such tactics as, in the instance of reproductive health service workers and their clients, taking their photos, capturing their license plates, following them and threatening their lives.”

“Victims of sexual assault face life-changing emotional, psychological and physical hardships,” said Pinkin, who represents parts of Middlesex County. “Allowing them to participate in this program is just one of many steps that are necessary on their journey towards healing.”

“Stalking is a serious crime and we must do all we can to protect our residents,” said McKeon, who represents parts of Essex and Morris counties. “Expanding the Address Confidentiality Program will help give people the peace of mind they deserve and another layer of security they need.”

The new law is set to take effect 60 days from the date of enactment on July 19.