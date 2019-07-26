Stay safe and healthy when your power is out

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — New Jersey recently experienced a large number of power outages due to stormy weather. Power outages and flooding significantly increase health risks such as medicine contamination/safety, carbon monoxide poisoning, food poisoning, medicine errors, mistaken identity mishaps and more, according to the New Jersey Poison Control Center.

Every minute counts in poisoning situations; do not guess! If you have questions or concerns about something you ate, touched or smelled, immediately contact the medical professionals at the New Jersey Poison Control Center, 1-800-222-1222. Save the poison help line in your phone today to be prepared for what may happen tomorrow. If someone is unconscious, not breathing, hard to wake up or seizing, call 9-1-1 immediately.

“Carbon monoxide poisoning is an immediate and deadly danger no matter the season and especially after bad weather,” NJ Poison Control Center Managing Director Bruce Ruck said. “Don’t be the poison center’s next statistic; act fast if you suspect CO poisoning. Carbon monoxide is a gas that gives no warning — you can’t see it, smell it or taste it.”

Help reduce your risk of carbon monoxide exposure. Only use generators outside; keep them more than 20 feet from both you and your neighbor’s home, doors, windows and open garages. Do not bring generators, pressure washers, grills, camp stoves, or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices inside your home, basement, garage, carport, camper, boat cabin or tent — or even outside near an open window or door. If you do not have any carbon monoxide detectors, install them right away; if your detectors are old and/or not working properly, replace them immediately. Do not remove the batteries from detectors to use somewhere else, as the detector can only save lives if it works. Open flues when fireplaces are in use and have chimneys inspected periodically to prevent blockage. Do not cook with charcoal indoors. Do not idle a car in a closed garage; once you pull in, immediately turn off the engine, and be extra careful with “remote start” engines, which may be on without your knowledge.

If you suspect a carbon monoxide exposure, take immediate action. If someone is unconscious or unresponsive, get him or her out of the house and call 9-1-1 immediately. Exit the building immediately; do not waste time opening windows, as this will delay your escape and cause you to breathe in even more dangerous fumes. Contact your local fire department/energy provider. Call the NJ Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222 for immediate medical treatment advice. Do not waste time looking for information on the internet about carbon monoxide poisoning. Call the center for fast, free and accurate information.