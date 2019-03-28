CASA for Children of Essex County’s Spin For A Child returns to Montclair

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Essex County will bring awareness to the predicament of more than 1,700 children in foster care throughout Essex County at the 11th annual Spin For A Child Fundraiser on Thursday, April 11, at D*Fit in Montclair.

Two Ride 45 spin classes will be offered in addition to a Fluid Force bootcamp workout class; a “Sip – N – Social” reception will follow. For each team registered, there is a fundraising goal of $500 and for each individual registered there is a fundraising goal of $200. Those who are unable to attend can participate by donating to a team or individually at www.fundly.com/spin2019.

“Spin For A Child is all about community engagement, health and wellness, and having our supporters help with the journey our CASA children take to a permanent home. Every dollar we raise during this event helps make that journey a little easier. It’s all about community, it’s about the village,” Executive Director Tamara Harris said.

For more information about Spin For A Child, to register or donate, visit www.fundly.com/spin2019 or contact Claudia Royster at 973-622-4832 or croyster@casaessex.org.