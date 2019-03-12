JFS launches support group for young teens

LIVINGSTON, NJ — JFS MetroWest will begin offering a support group for teens ages 12 through 15 to gain insight into healthy relationships. The group will meet for six weeks on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., beginning March 19, at JFS offices located at 570 W. Mount Pleasant Ave, Suite 106, in Livingston.

The group will allow adolescents to communicate and share experiences in a safe and supportive setting. It will address issues pertaining to communicating effectively with others, recognizing emotional strengths, learning conflict resolution skills and using social media safely. The group will be facilitated by licensed clinical social worker Jodi Fox. For more information and to register, contact Jodi Fox at 973-637-1777 or jfox@jfsmetrowest.org. Most major insurances are accepted.