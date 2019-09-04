JFS to host speaker panel showcasing Coordinated Care program

FLORHAM PARK, NJ — Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ will host a speaker panel showcasing Coordinated Care of MetroWest NJ on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at JFS MetroWest, 256 Columbia Turnpike, Florham Park. Topics will include assessment, monitoring, coordination, advocacy, and financial and legal planning.

Coordinated Care of MetroWest assists families, individuals and caregivers who are overseeing the lifetime care of individuals with developmental or acquired disabilities in planning for the future.

“What makes this program unique is that this looks different per person, family or individual,” said Danielle Weiss, coordinator of services for individuals with special needs. “Everyone’s needs are different, and this program is designed to meet you where your needs are. I also think it has been very beneficial that some of the other services JFS has to offer have worked in connection with this program, such as grief counseling, support groups, volunteering. The connection we have to other community resources makes the focus of this program person-centered.”

Coordinated Care of MetroWest Chairwoman Rita Yohalem said, “Since the establishment of CCM, JFS has been the heart and soul of the program. CCM is now able to address the critical question of who will manage the daily life of the person with special needs when the family is unable to or are no longer here. CCM can assist in providing the TLC in place of the parents or caregiver, who often feel they are the only ones who can truly do this. We have a dedicated social worker at JFS who monitors the clients, and maintains the records and contact with those families. This individual is the contact person for new families and is a resource for other families as needed. Currently we believe the strong presence of this program in our community can give peace of mind to the special needs families and their loved ones for their future planning requirements.”

For more information and to register, contact Weiss at 973-765-9050 or dweiss@jfsmetrowest.org. Visit www.jfsmetrowest.org.