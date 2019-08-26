DOH confirms this summer’s first human case of eastern equine encephalitis

TRENTON, NJ — The New Jersey Departments of Health, Environmental Protection and Agriculture are urging state residents to take precautions this summer to protect themselves from all mosquito-borne diseases, including eastern equine encephalitis, a rare virus transmitted to people and horses by the bite of an infected mosquito.

The DOH has confirmed the first human case of eastern equine encephalitis this summer in an elderly Somerset County man. The man was hospitalized, but has been discharged for continued rehabilitation care.

To date, eastern equine encephalitis has been detected in 22 mosquito samples and in three horses in the southern and eastern parts of the state.

Most persons infected with eastern equine encephalitis have no apparent illness, however some can be very ill. Severe cases, which involve an inflammation of the brain, begin with the sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills and vomiting four to 10 days after a mosquito bite. The illness may then progress to disorientation, seizures or coma.

Eastern equine encephalitis is one of the most severe mosquito-transmitted diseases in the United States. About one-third of people with eastern equine encephalitis die from the disease and there is significant brain damage in most survivors. While there is a vaccine for horses, there is no vaccine for people.

Clinicians are asked to consider eastern equine encephalitis in people with compatible symptoms and contact their local health department to ask about testing for the virus. Laboratory testing for eastern equine encephalitis is only available at the State Public Health and Environmental Laboratories.

“Thankfully, human infections with eastern equine encephalitis are rare, but we are concerned when we start seeing a lot of activity in mosquitoes and horses since this is a warning sign of risk for human infection,” acting Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. “Anyone who is concerned they may have eastern equine encephalitis should contact their health care provider right away.”

Reducing exposure to mosquitoes is the best defense against infection with eastern equine encephalitis and other mosquito-borne viruses. NJDEP works with county mosquito-control agencies to conduct testing for viruses in mosquitoes each year.

“Controlling New Jersey’s mosquito population is a major part of protecting our public health,” DEP Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe said. “Through strong state and local partnerships, we are able to greatly reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses. The public has to do its part, too. Dumping out standing water on your property goes a long way toward reducing mosquito bites by limiting where they grow. Anywhere that collects water can breed mosquitoes, so checking flower pots, pet food and water dishes, birdbaths, swimming pool covers and other places can reduce the risk of mosquito bites and the illnesses they can carry.”