Casino fundraiser will support 10 area charities

MORRISTOWN, NJ — The Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Cares Casino Royale returns Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m., offering a chance to play your hand, roll the dice and make a difference. Hosted at The Madison Hotel at 1 Convent Road in Morristown, the Cares Casino Royale will feature games of chance, a raffle, a silent auction, hundreds of gift baskets, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, all in support of community causes.

The funds raised through this event will support: Interfaith Hospitality Network of Essex County, the 200 Club of Union County, Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County, CASA of Morris and Sussex counties, Children’s Aid and Family Services, Holiday Express, HomeFront, Liam’s Room, Table to Table and United Hospice of Rockland.

Individual tickets are on sale at www.CARESCasinoRoyale.com along with additional sponsorship opportunities.