Freeholders pass bond ordinance to help Newark solve its water crisis

NEWARK, NJ — During an emergency Freeholder meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 27, Essex County Freeholder President Brendan Gill and the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders unanimously voted to approve a bond ordinance allocating $120 million dollars, which will enable the city of Newark to expedite the replacement of lead water pipes.

The action supports the partnership between the Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., Gov. Phil Murphy and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. This funding will enable the city to expedite the replacement of lead water pipes connecting the water main to individual properties.

“Today’s approval provides necessary financial resources to address a long-term solution to update the current infrastructure in a shortened timeframe,” Freeholder President Gill said.