RWJBarnabas Health and Sky Blue FC announce official partnership

WEST ORANGE, NJ — RWJBarnabas Health will serve as official partner and official health care provider for Sky Blue FC, the New Jersey-based National Women’s Soccer League franchise.

Through this partnership, RWJBarnabas Health and Sky Blue FC will jointly develop a community outreach program to better educate diverse audiences, including youth athletes and women, on the importance of proper nutrition, maximizing sports performance and healthy habits.

As the only women’s professional soccer team in New Jersey, Sky Blue FC has competed in the National Women’s Soccer League since 2013. Led by U.S. National Team Capt. Carli Lloyd, Sky Blue FC plays its home matches at Yurcak Field on the campus of Rutgers University in Piscataway, with Georgian Court University in Lakewood serving as the team’s official training facility.

“RWJBarnabas Health is delighted to become the official health care provider of Sky Blue FC, supporting the growth of women’s professional athletes, while aligning with our outstanding sports medicine practice,” said Barry H. Ostrowsky, president and CEO of RWJBarnabas Health. “We are all about New Jersey, and a partnership with the state’s only women’s professional soccer franchise is a perfect fit for our culture and philosophy, especially as an organization with so many women leaders throughout our system.”

Additionally, Dr. Jason Krystofiak, an RWJBarnabas Health sports medicine physician, will serve as medical director for Sky Blue FC. As medical director, Krystofiak, who works at RWJBarnabas Health Primary Care in Eatontown, as well as Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, has already started working with the team, having supervised all pre-season physicals for the Sky Blue FC players. Krystofiak will attend all home games and will closely monitor the health and wellness of the team members on a daily basis throughout the season.

“On behalf of RWJBarnabas Health, I am extremely proud to serve as the medical director for Sky Blue FC in 2019,” Krystofiak said. “This team is made up of world-class athletes and we will strive to keep the players on the field, and performing at the highest level.”

Through this partnership, RWJBarnabas Health will receive front of jersey logo placement on all Sky Blue FC game-day and replica jerseys.

“It’s exciting to have RWJBarnabas Health become part of the Sky Blue FC family, serving as a valuable partner in monitoring the health and well-being of our players throughout the season,” Sky Blue FC Head Coach Denise Reddy said. “The system has a strong presence across the state, and Dr. Jason Krystofiak’s expertise will be instrumental as we compete against world-class competition.”

Photos Courtesy of RWJBarnabas