Free Senior Wellness Day in Essex County

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County senior citizens are invited to attend the 14th annual Essex County Senior Wellness Day, a free event to be held Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Mountain Recreation Complex, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange.

“We are planning a fun-filled day of activities and will be providing a great deal of valuable information that will benefit seniors. Our Essex County Senior Wellness Day will offer nutrition information, exercise tips, entertainment and more,” Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. said. “It’s important for our seniors to know about the various programs and services that are available, and this one-stop event makes it convenient for them to do that. I invite our older residents to come out, have a good time and learn about what’s available that can help them improve their quality of life.”

The Essex County Senior Wellness Day is free and open to all seniors residing in Essex County. Health screenings, information about nutrition and exercise demonstrations will be available. Various Essex County agencies, including the Division of Senior Services, will have representatives on-site to talk about available programs for which seniors are eligible. Also participating are area hospitals, senior day care facilities, local nursing homes and other social service providers.

Musical entertainment will be provided. All seniors will receive free refreshments and bagged produce. General admission to Turtle Back Zoo on the day of the event is free for seniors.

For transportation to the event, call 973-737-7200. For more information, call 973-621-4400.