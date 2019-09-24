Marine Corps opportunities for students, educators

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Marine Corps Recruiting Station New Jersey presents the annual Marine Corps Scholarship and Naval Academy Workshop on Friday, Nov. 15, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr.’s office, 60 Nelson Place, 14th floor, Newark.

Also, the Marine Corps Educator Workshop will run from March 31 to April 3 in Parris Island, S.C. This program is all expenses paid for four days and three nights. This program is in its 34th year of operation. Each educator will receive approximately 12 continuing education credits that go toward their education credentials. Participants will witness recruits in action during swim qualification, firing on the rifle range, overtaking the obstacle course and completing the 54-hour rite of passage “The Crucible.” Participants can see recruits from their high school, town or area graduate from the most grueling 13-week boot camp in the Department of Defense. But this is a hands-on experience. Participants will live-fire the M16 on an actual firing range, navigate through the obstacle and confidence courses, train with drill instructors, and participate in leadership development and team-building exercises.

“Great workshop. Did not feel like a sales pitch. Great balance of education and military,” said English teacher Chrissy Briskin from South Plainfield High School.

For more information on either program, contact Sgt. Kate Busto at katelynn.busto@marines.usmc.mil or 908-902-5005.