St. Barnabas, Beth Israel given ‘A’ grades

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — For the 15th consecutive time, Saint Barnabas Medical Center was awarded an “A” grade from The Leapfrog Group’s spring 2019 Hospital Safety Grade. Saint Barnabas is the only hospital in a seven-state area, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Maryland, to have achieved straight A’s since the survey began in 2012. Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey was awarded an “A” grade as well.

The designation recognizes these institutions’ efforts in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grades to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

“Patient safety is a core value and our No. 1 priority at Saint Barnabas Medical Center. We are proud to be among the elite group of 41 hospitals nationally recognized for our intentional focus on patient safety and high quality health care for our patients and their families,” SBMC President and CEO Stephen P. Zieniewicz said. “Through our high reliability journey, we are committed to achieving excellence for the individuals and communities we serve.”

“This second consecutive ‘A’ safety score from the Leapfrog Group is a validation of our steadfast commitment to delivering world class care,” Newark Beth Israel President and CEO Darrell Terry Sr. said. “Over the years, our consistent focus on safety and quality has supported many of our incredible clinical milestones, such as reaching 1,000 heart transplants performed, cutting our emergency department wait times in half, and recruiting renowned physicians from across the country to lead many of our key clinical service areas. The Leapfrog Group has also recognized Newark Beth Israel as one of America’s Top Teaching Hospitals, one of only 53 in the nation.”

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign the grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

“Hospitals that have earned an ‘A’ grade for every cycle of the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade are making patient safety the priority it needs to be in every hospital in the United States,” Leapfrog Group President and CEO Leah Binder said. “The leadership at Saint Barnabas Medical Center is committed to putting patients first, every minute of every day.

“To be recognized nationally as an ‘A’ hospital is an accomplishment the whole community should take pride in,” Binder continued. “Hospitals that earn an ‘A’ grade are making it a priority to protect patients from preventable medical harm and error. We congratulate hospital leaders, board members, staff, volunteers and clinicians who work so hard to earn this A.”