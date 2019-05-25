Measure to provide nursing home residents with timely responses clears Assembly committee

TRENTON, NJ — Looking to ensure that nursing homes respond to resident complaints, concerns and requests in a timely manner, and take corrective action when necessary, a measure that would amend the statutory list of nursing home resident rights to include such assurances cleared the Assembly Health and Senior Services Committee on May 20.

The bill, A-4282, is sponsored by Assembly Democrats Clinton Calabrese, who represents Bergen and Passaic counties; Mila Jasey, who represents Essex and Morris counties; and Eric Houghtaling, who represents Monmouth County.

“This measure would mandate that nursing home residents receive a timely response to questions and issues concerning their health, safety and welfare, as well as conditions in the nursing home,” Calabrese, Jasey and Houghtaling said in a joint statement on May 22. “It also gives them the right to receive help from the nursing home, within their capacity to provide, upon discharge. This assistance could range from navigating insurance questions, payments and related matters. Nursing home residents should feel confident that their concerns are being heard and addressed in a timely manner.”

The bill now awaits further consideration by the Assembly.