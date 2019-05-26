Grewal joins lawsuit to block federal rule sanctioning health care discrimination

TRENTON, NJ — On May 21, N.J. Attorney Gen. Gurbir S. Grewal joined a multistate lawsuit that seeks to stop the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from implementing a “conscience protection” — or “refusal-of-care” — rule that would allow health care institutions to deny medically necessary care to patients based on “religious, moral, ethical or other reasons,” according to a press release from Grewal’s office.

New Jersey received $11.8 billion in federal health care funding last fiscal year — including money to support children’s health care and wellness for older adults, as well as disease prevention, public health programs, opioid addiction treatment and federally-qualified health centers.

Under the HHS rule — published May 21 — all of New Jersey’s annual federal health care funding could be terminated if HHS determines the state has failed to comply with the rule’s requirements, the press release stated. The rule could also conflict with New Jersey laws that require the provision of medically necessary health care, and that balance respect for religious freedom with the rights of patients.

“This refusal-of-care rule represents an unprecedented and unlawful overreach by the federal government, and we’re proud to stand against it,” Grewal said. “New Jersey will not be strong-armed into accepting a federal rule that is unconstitutional, morally wrong and potentially harmful to some of our most vulnerable populations.

“Our state already has a framework of laws that carefully balance respect for religious freedom with the rights of patients to access health care,” he continued. “This rule could leave us unable to enforce those laws, and we don’t intend to let that happen.”

Filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the lawsuit alleges that the proposed HHS rule extends far beyond the existing federal health care statutes it purports to enforce, and conflicts with existing federal laws concerning emergency health care, religious accommodations and comprehensive family planning services.

In addition, the complaint claims violations of the federal Administrative Procedures Act, as well as both the Establishment Clause and the Spending Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

The lawsuit asserts that “communities of color and other vulnerable populations will bear a disproportionate burden of the harms” caused by the refusal-of-care rule’s implementation.

“Patients reliant on federal funding for the provision of health care are disproportionately non-white compared to the overall population,” the complaint notes.

In addition, the complaint asserts that “women and LGBTQ individuals who are already stigmatized in obtaining access to health care will be further hindered in obtaining the lawful medical services they need.”

The proposed rule at issue was put forth by HHS’ Office of Civil Rights, which historically has protected patients from unlawful discrimination based on race, color, national origin, disability, age or sex in the provision of medical care.

Among other issues, the complaint asserts concerns about the rule’s potential to conflict with state laws regarding the provision of emergency health care — including laws addressing the treatment of sexual assault victims, and the requirement to provide information regarding emergency contraception. (New Jersey has such a law.)

The complaint also raises concerns about potential conflict with state laws prohibiting the abandonment — or medically inadequate treatment of — patients by health care providers exercising their “conscience” rights under the rule. New Jersey law requires an “appropriate, respectful and timely transfer of care” in such instances, and requires that “the patient is not abandoned or treated disrespectfully.”

A total of 23 states and other jurisdictions are party to this lawsuit, which is led by New York. In addition to New Jersey, parties to the lawsuit are Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin. Also joining the lawsuit are New York City, Chicago, and Cook County, Ill.