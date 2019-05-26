Freeholders celebrates Jewish Heritage Month

NEWARK, NJ — On May 15, the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders held its annual Jewish Heritage Month celebration at the Hall of Records in Newark. During the event, the Freeholders recognized the notable contributions of Jewish residents in the county. This year’s honorees were Linda Scherzer, of the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest New Jersey, and Rabbi Marc Katz of Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield.

Freeholder President Brendan Gill began the program with remarks that emphasized the importance of celebrating Jewish heritage from a cultural, social and educational standpoint. Freeholder Patricia Sebold expressed how proud she was, as a Jewish American, to be the catalyst for the board’s celebration. She spoke to the diversity of faiths and ethnicities in the county, and invoked Essex County’s often used tag line: “Our Diversity is Our Strength.”

Scherzer is the director of the Community Relations Committee for the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest New Jersey. As director, she mobilizes the Jewish community on national, state and local issues, and helps advance the interests and agenda of the Jewish people. She also reaches out across religious and ethnic lines, building relationships with Christian and Muslim groups, to advance issues of common concern.

For the last 17 years, she has led efforts to educate, engage and challenge Jewish high school students to lead the pro-Israel community as they enter college. Her efforts have helped strengthen students’ knowledge and confidence to stand up for Israel amid growing anti-Semitism on campuses across the country.

Prior to her work in the Jewish community, she was a CNN correspondent in Israel and spent eight years covering the Arab-Israeli conflict. Among the stories she covered were the Intifada, Gulf War and Mideast Peace Process.

During her acceptance remarks, she said how moved she was by the honor, and the sense of joy felt by her and her family. At the same time, she conveyed to all in attendance, “During great times of joy, we must always remember the pain of others.” She touched on the tragedies of the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, and the attacks on mosques and schools all over the country. With great resolve, she affirmed, “These attacks compel us to re-double our efforts to stand up, to reach out, to reassert the principles of tolerance and love for others that make us who we are.”

Katz is the rabbi at Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. Before entering rabbinical school, he worked as a legislative assistant for the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism. In this role, he lobbied for environmental protection and health care reform.

Since becoming rabbi at Ner Tamid, he has been involved in a host of projects and initiatives. In addition to leading services, providing pastoral care, teaching and leading life cycle moments for congregants, he helped launch the congregation’s Leadership Series. This includes a monthly learning series on Israel, as well as inviting elected officials to the temple to discuss social justice issues. Additionally, he has launched a campaign to assist undocumented immigrants in obtaining drivers’ licenses. He is the author of the book “The Heart of Loneliness: How Jewish Wisdom Can Help You Cope and Find Comfort,” which was a finalist for the National Jewish Book Award.

Katz thanked the board for being honored, and expressed his interest to work with them on bringing awareness to issues such as criminal justice reform, access to health care and ensuring clean water for all of Essex County. He asserted that service of others is an intrinsic part of the Jewish faith. If we fail to help those around us, Rabbi Katz said, “we are not living out the mandate of our tradition to not stand idly by while our neighbor suffers.”