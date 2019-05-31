Essex County to screen flicks under the stars

VERONA, NJ — Free Friday Flicks at Kip’s Castle Park in Verona return this June. Gates open at 7 p.m. and movies will be shown at dusk on the lawn at Kip’s Castle, 22 Crestmont Ave. in Verona. The public is encouraged to bring chairs or blankets on which to sit. Admission is free; refreshments will be for sale.

“We invite you to join us for an exciting night at the movies on our Kip’s Castle Park lawn. Families can enjoy the outdoor movie presentation and experience this magnificent location in a new way,” Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. said. “We look forward to seeing you at what will be an entertaining evening for children, families and individuals of all ages.”

The rain date for each show is the following night. The schedule is as follows:

On Friday, June 7, the county will screen “The Wizard of Oz,” rated PG. Before the movie, a Dorothy character will meet, greet and sing with guests at 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, June 14, the county will screen “Mary Poppins Returns,” rated PG. Before the movie, Wings of Magic Wizard Show will perform at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, call 973-433-7469.