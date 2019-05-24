Bill to allow tax deductions through NJBEST clears full Assembly

TRENTON, NJ — Legislation sponsored by Assembly Democrats John McKeon, Mila Jasey and Wayne DeAngelo to allow gross income tax deductions for contributions concerning the New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust program was approved May 23 by the full Assembly by a vote tally of 77-0.

“College tuition costs are simply unmanageable for too many New Jersey residents,” said McKeon, who represents Essex and Morris counties. “Providing a tax deduction through the NJBEST program will help students and their families immensely; and could even be the extra funds needed for many to be able to make ends meet.”

The bill, A-3773, would allow a taxpayer to deduct the amount of their contribution to an account created under the NJBEST program, New Jersey’s federally qualified tuition program, from the taxpayer’s gross income for the taxable year in which the contribution is made.

The maximum deduction per taxpayer allowed for a taxable year would be $5,000, or $2,500 for a married taxpayer filing separately.

“The tax deduction provided by this program can serve as an incentive to participate,” said Jasey, who also represents Essex and Morris counties. “It will also help taxpayers to meet the ever-increasing costs of higher education.”

“By investing in the NJBEST program, this bill would allow students to receive money back from what they have paid into college tuition,” said DeAngelo, who represents Mercer and Middlesex counties. “This money could then be used for the many other major costs of higher education, such as books, room and board, and meal plans.”

The measure now heads to the Senate for further consideration.