Essex County holds annual Jewish heritage celebration

NEWARK, NJ — At the annual Essex County Jewish Heritage Celebration on Wednesday, May 29, county Executive Joseph DiVinvenzo Jr. recognized the influence and positive impact that Jewish people have had, and continue to have, on the economy and culture of Essex County. During the ceremony, DiVincenzo presented Star of Essex Awards to Marsha Atkind of The Healthcare Foundation of New Jersey and Rabbi Clifford Kulwin of Temple B’nai Abraham in Livingston.

“Marsha Atkind and Rabbi Clifford Kulwin have both been influential members of our community, having had great personal success in their respective careers,” DiVincenzo said. “Their commitment to serving the Jewish community and improving the lives of Essex County residents, their leadership and dedication to public service is to be praised.”

Atkind is the CEO and executive director of The Healthcare Foundation of New Jersey, which is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the underserved population of Newark and the Jewish community of Greater MetroWest New Jersey. Previously, Atkind was the founding director for the Jewish Women’s Foundation of New Jersey, manager of Women’s Philanthropic Initiatives and manager of philanthropic initiatives for the Jewish Community Foundation. She was also the national president of the National Council of Jewish Women, where she was responsible for the operation of the organization, working to improve the quality of life for women, children and families. Earlier in her career, she was president of New Jersey Jewish News and president of NCJW’s Essex County section. Atkind has served on various boards throughout her career and has received many awards and honors for her years of service.

“I can’t tell you how touched and flattered I am to be here. The work I’ve done over the last 40 years has been rewarding enough and the many people I’ve met have taught me so much. I’ve gotten so much more than I’ve given. This award is just the icing on the cake,” Atkind said.

Kulwin has occupied the pulpit of Temple B’nai Abraham since 1999. He has distinguished himself as a leader with his sermons, addresses and opinion pieces featured in the Star-Ledger and New Jersey Jewish News. Before moving to New Jersey, Kulwin was a congregational rabbi in Rio de Janeiro and has maintained close ties with the Brazilian Jewish community. He is fluent in Portuguese, Spanish, French and Hebrew, which have helped him with his global work with the World Union for Progressive Judaism. Kulwin is also an active recruiter of young people to travel to Israel for summer and study programs abroad.

“I realized how special the Essex community was when I started working at Temple B’nai Abraham. I will be retiring in 32 days, but when people ask me if I’m going to move, I tell them I’m already home. This honor means a great deal to me,” he said.