NJ Transit extends mental health awareness art project

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — NJ Transit unveiled the third installation of “Out in the Open. In it Together,” a public art project highlighting mental health issues, at its Bay Street Station in Montclair. The installation, first shown at Newark Penn Station in October 2018, is presented in conjunction with the Mental Health Association of Essex and Morris.

“NJ Transit is glad to partner with MHAEM on this very important project, highlighting that mental illness affects people of every age, gender and strata,” NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett said. “We are pleased to display these powerful images in our stations, and if we are able to help one person recognize the need for mental health assistance in themselves or a loved one, then the effort is a success.”

Five large-scale photographic portraits of individuals impacted by mental illness are displayed along the walkway running over the Montclair-Boonton Line tracks to show that together, faces of hope and resilience are at the forefront of this issue.

The photos debuted at Newark Penn Station in October and remained on display until they were transferred to the Frank R. Lautenberg Station at Secaucus Junction in December. After the showing at Bay Street, NJ Transit will announce more displays for the future.