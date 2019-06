ROSELAND, NJ — Essex County NJ Republican Women will hold its general membership meeting on Thursday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m. at Jim Johnston’s Steakhouse in Roseland. The event will feature Kip Brewster of the John Birch Society and state-of-the-county information.

RSVP by visiting https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07egc83tqg9f885e24&oseq=&c=&ch=. Not a member of Essex County NJ Republican Women? Learn more by joining this sociable gathering.