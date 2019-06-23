County gives Star of Essex Awards to celebrate Portuguese heritage

NEWARK, NJ — During the 2019 Essex County Portuguese Heritage Celebration on June 18, Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. presented Star of Essex Awards to Essex County Sheriff’s Lt. Helena Oliveira and Anthony Tavares, who is vice principal and co-head boys basketball coach at East Side High School in Newark. The honorees were recognized for their many positive contributions to New Jersey, especially in Essex County.

“Essex County has been shaped and developed by the various cultures and ethnicities of the people who have lived and worked here. Celebrating the heritage of our neighbors will help us understand and embrace our diversity,” DiVincenzo said. “Lt. Helena Oliveira and Anthony Tavares have made many contributions to our civic, educational and cultural worlds here in Essex County”

Oliveira joined the sheriff’s office in 1996 and rose through the ranks from officer to sergeant to lieutenant. She has served in the Detective Bureau, Internal Affairs Division, Patrol Division and the Bureau of Criminal Identification. Currently, she oversees daily operations of the Civil Process Division. Outside of work, Oliveira is a member of Casa Dos Arcos, a Luso social club involved in charitable, civil and community life. Her local expertise and connections have led her to become Sheriff Armando Fontoura’s personal representative within the Luso and Brazilian communities for those in need of food, shelter, clothing, medical assistance and other constituent services. Most recently, Oliveira completed a tour of duty with the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force. While serving with the ECPO, she provided vital translation services and assisted with statements and interrogations for Portuguese, Brazilian and Spanish speaking victims of crimes, for their families and for suspects.

“I am truly humbled and honored to receive this award. I want to acknowledge my mother and my family. I credit my mother for instilling in me a pride of my heritage and my hard work ethic,” Oliveira said.

Tavares joined the East Side High School staff in 2000 as a mathematics teacher through the alternate route program. In 2005, he was promoted to Mathematics Department chairperson and later to vice principal. For the last 10 years, Tavares has been the scheduling and operations vice principal at East Side. Since 1999, the boys basketball team, the Red Raiders, have won four state championships, six North Jersey Sectional Championships, six Essex County Championships and 10 Newark Public Schools Christmas Tournament Championships. Tavares and fellow coach Bryant Garvin have been Star-Ledger Coaches of the Year for the 2013-2014 and 2018-2019 seasons and have compiled a 382-142 career record, finishing the 2019 season with a 29-5 record and earning the Group III State, North Jersey Sectional and Essex County Tournament Championships and a No. 6 ranking in New Jersey.

“I am proud of the work that I do on the athletic field as a coach, but I am more proud of the work that I do as a teacher, which is seeing 431 students graduate from high school tomorrow. As a coach and teacher, I preach togetherness and team,” Tavares said.