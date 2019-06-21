NJBPU snags top spot as ENERGY STAR market leader

TRENTON, NJ — The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities announced June 18 that it has been honored as the only state-run agency in the country to earn an ENERGY STAR Market Leader Award for its efforts to promote energy-efficient construction and environmental protection in building.

This represents the sixth ENERGY STAR Market Leader Award for NJBPU in eight years, and is NJBPU’s 16th overall ENERGY STAR award in 10 years.

Each year, the federal ENERGY STAR program recognizes partners that have made important contributions to energy efficiency by building or verifying a significant number of ENERGY STAR certified dwellings, or by sponsoring a local program that supported these activities during the previous year. In 2018, NJBPU certified 1,116 ENERGY STAR homes through its Clean Energy Program.

“Eliminating wasted energy through efficiency measures is a win-win for consumers,” NJBPU President Joseph Fiordaliso said. “New Jersey is committed to being a national leader on this front and the recognition from ENERGY STAR is proving our efforts worthwhile. Energy efficiency is crucial to reducing our state’s energy demand and is a major aspect of how we aim to meet Gov. Murphy’s goal of 100-percent clean energy by 2050.”