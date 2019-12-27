Rotary offers scholarship for international graduate study

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Area Rotary Clubs are offering an international scholarship for students who are interested in pursuing further study abroad. Applicants must live in Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Union or Warren counties, and must be interested in planning a career in one of the following subject areas: peace and conflict resolution; disease prevention and treatment; water and sanitation; maternal and child health; basic education and literacy; and economic and community development.

Candidates must be accepted to a foreign university at the time of application. The scholarship is competitive, and the main factors considered are a scholar’s experience, the graduate program of study and career goals. Of added importance is having a plan with a clear-cut purpose. Additional information may be found in the Rotary Foundation Section of www.rotary.org, or by contacting Eva-Pia Reich at evapiareich@gmail.com.

Applicants should send their resume, college transcripts and proposal — including the program of study and description of a career path — to Reich at 24 South Shore Road, Denville, NJ 07834, or via email.

The deadline to apply is May 1, with interviews to follow.